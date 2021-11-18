SEPTA police have identified the four teen assailants in connection with what they say was a racially motivated attack on the Broad Street Line, which was captured on video Wednesday.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said Thursday authorities were able to quickly identify the four attackers through the transit system’s network of 28,000 cameras, a slew of public tips, and a parent who reported their own child as someone involved in the incident.

» READ MORE: Police, city human relations commission investigating attack on SEPTA train

Nestel said his department is preparing affidavits for arrest warrants. Charges would include aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, as well as ethnic intimidation due to the slurs hurled at victims, per Nestel.

“There is no indication at this point that there was any provocation on the part of the victims,” said Nestel.

The four attackers, whose names haven’t been released, are ages 13 to 16. SEPTA police, Nestel said, have been in touch with the suspects’ families.

According to the transit agency, the attack took place around 3:30 p.m near the Erie Station on the Broad Street Line while the train was in transit.

In a video, which was later posted on social media, a group of Black girls is seen yelling at a Central High School student.

Nestel said the suspects were yelling at a total of three, all Asian students from Central, when a fourth teen stepped in to defend her peers.

The attackers would turn their attention to the fourth teen, banging her head against the subway doors and continuing to hit her as she lie on the train floor. Nestel said she sought SEPTA police help at around 3:45 p.m.

“She was a hero, she stepped up and told the girls to stop,” said Nestel of the fourth Central teen who intervened. She suffered no serious injuries. “Then she became a target.”

According to the school district, Central High School Principal Tim McKenna met with parents and community members to address concerns Thursday morning. Representatives from the Office of Student Support have also been made available to any students who may be feeling anxious because of the incident.

Philadelphia School Administration officials say School District Police are working with the Philadelphia Police, SEPTA’s transit police, and the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission, which helps investigate incidents of racial conflict.

In response to the incident, SEPTA police are launching a service starting Thursday that allows students taking the Broad Street Line to ride a designated subway car with a police presence.

SEPTA officials said they tried this type of escort program at least once before. In that instance, students avoided the escorted car. Should the service prove popular this time around, SEPTA officials said the agency would consider expanding the program.