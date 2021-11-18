SEPTA said its transit police department is investigating an assault Wednesday afternoon involving students on the Broad Street Line that was recorded on video and posted on social media.

The video shows a group of Black females yelling at a female who appears to be of Asian descent and then physically assaulting her around 3:30 p.m. near the Erie Station in the Tioga section of the city.

“This was a violent and disturbing incident. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday night.

SEPTA said its Transit Police are working closely with Philadelphia Police, Philadelphia School Administration officials, School District Police, and the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission on an investigation into the assault, and has made “progress” identifying the people involved.

The commission, which investigates cases that involve racial conflict, could not be reached for comment.

Councilmember David Oh retweeted the video and then commented: “Disgraceful. I scheduled a public hearing on the failure to provide public safety on @SEPTA vehicles, platforms and stations. Additionally, the @PHLschools must deploy its safety officers (formerly School Police) to ensure the safety of all students.”

The transit agency asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact Transit Police at 215-580-8111.