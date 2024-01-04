Person fatally struck by train during altercation at Market-Frankford station, SEPTA says

A person was fatally struck by a Market-Frankford Line train in University City during an altercation late Thursday afternoon at the 34th Street Station, authorities said.

Around 4:40 p.m., “there was some type of altercation between two males on the platform, and one was struck by the train,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email.

There was no immediate confirmation of whether the person fell or was pushed.

Police initially reported that a person was arrested around 40th Street, but later said that person did not match the description of the suspect.

Because of police activity after the incident, SEPTA was using shuttle buses between 30th and 40th Streets Stations.