SEPTA will no longer require riders to wear masks, and face covering will be optional in stations and concourses, the transit agency announced Monday night.

The decision was in response to a federal judge ruling earlier Monday against the national COVID-19 mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in an email: “Effective immediately, masks are not required on SEPTA vehicles and in stations and concourses. This applies to both customers and employees in these spaces. Per CDC and TSA guidance, SEPTA continues to recommend masking on the system.”

The federal ruling and SEPTA’s decision came as Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate for indoor public spaces, citing rising COVID case counts. That means fans were required to wear masks as they watched the 76ers playoff game against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night, but could ditch their masks for the subway ride home.

Busch added: “Additionally, please note: In accordance with the City of Philadelphia’s mask mandate that went into effect today, all SEPTA employees working inside SEPTA offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice.”

Also in response to the judge’s ruling, major airlines including American, United, Delta, Southwest, and Alaska said that masks were now optional on flights.

Philadelphia International Airport, however, said Monday night that masks are still required in all terminals because of the city’s indoor-mask mandate, which resumed Monday.