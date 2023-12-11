Man shot by SEPTA police after knife attacks has died

A 48-year-old man who was shot by SEPTA transit police outside City Hall late last month after he allegedly attacked several people with knives at a subway station has died, authorities said Monday night.

Gregory Skane died on Sunday, a SEPTA spokesperson confirmed.

On the night of Nov. 27, SEPTA transit officers responded to the Walnut-Locust Station on the Broad Street Line for a report of a man attacking people with two knives.

A woman working for a private firm contracted by SEPTA to bolster security in the transit system was stabbed in the neck. Guards from the firm are not armed.

Skane allegedly entered the subway station wielding the knives, one in each hand, and attacked two people on the northbound platform before attacking the guard as she tried to intervene.

Two SEPTA transit officers located Skane still allegedly armed with the knives near City Hall. One officer deployed his Taser, but it did not stop Skane. He tried to run, but then allegedly moved toward the officers. One officer fired his gun, striking Skane three times.

Skane was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he had been listed in critical condition

The security guard was also taken to Jefferson, where she was treated for a stab wound to the neck. The two other victims suffered minor injuries and were treated and released.