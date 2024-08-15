SEPTA Regional Rail service briefly halted in Center City because of fire

SEPTA’s Regional Rail service through Center City was briefly halted Thursday evening because of a fire near tracks in North Philadelphia, an agency spokesperson said.

Service has been restored, but expect delays, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The lines affected included Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Doylestown, Media, Norristown, Thorndale, Warminster, Newark, and West Trenton.

“Service has resumed through Center City, but delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected while full operations are restored,” SEPTA said in a social media post.

The fire was adjacent to the tracks and has since been put out, Busch said.