A man is hospitalized after being shot on the City Hall SEPTA platform

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the subway platform of City Hall station, right at the start of the region’s morning commute.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the platform of the 15th Street/City Hall station, according to a SEPTA spokesperson. One man was transported to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting.

In the meantime, all subway trains will be passing 15th Street/City Hall station while police investigations are underway.

The shooting occurred just as SEPTA recorded the largest drop in serious crime in its 43-year history between 2023 and 2024, according to a report from the transportation agency. This year, serious crime continues to drop, too, as SEPTA just reported a 10% decrease compared to the same period last year. This decrease in violence is not only a trend for SEPTA, but across Philadelphia, where homicides are on a steady decline after years of record-setting violence.

SEPTA is also aggressively taking on fare evasion, having issued 6,300 citations so far this year, a 47% increase from last year.

While crime is dropping and SEPTA hopes to curb quality of life issues, serious crimes, like shootings, still occur on SEPTA.

Last month, during afternoon rush hour, a fight broke out at the Broad Street Line’s Erie Station, leading to one of the passengers shooting a gun. No one was injured by gunfire.