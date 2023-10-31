No reported injuries after gunfire at Fairmount SEPTA subway station

Someone fired a gun at a station on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Tuesday evening but no one was reported injured, an agency spokesperson said.

Around 6:30 p.m., a subway train was at the Fairmount Station when the train operator heard gunfire, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The operator moved the train north one stop to the Girard Station, Busch said. Police responded and found that at least one bullet had struck a train window. It appeared the shot was fired from outside the train.

No injuries were reported and the shooting incident was under investigation.

Service on the Broad Street Line was briefly disrupted as trains bypassed the Fairmount Station because of the police investigation.

Employee safety was a central issue in recent contract negotiations between SEPTA and Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents the agency’s bus, trolley, and subway operators.

TWU Local 234 had been demanding more law enforcement to combat a rising number of assaults on its members, and better protection for the public from crime and antisocial behavior on the transit system.

A bus driver was fatally shot last Thursday morning. A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the slaying of Bernard N. Gribbin, 48, the Route 23 driver.

A strike was averted Friday, after SEPTA and the union reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract.