SEPTA train had ‘mechanical problem’ near York-Dauphin Station; no injuries reported

A SEPTA Market-Frankford Line train experienced mechanical issues while traveling westbound near the York-Dauphin Station Monday night, stalling train service and leading to passenger evacuations. No injuries were reported.

The agency initially reported that the train had derailed. But early Tuesday morning, SEPTA investigators determined that the train’s wheels never left the tracks, and that the train had a “mechanical problem,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m., officials said. Photos from the scene showed a train stalled out on the curve in the El tracks where Front Street meets Kensington Avenue. Police dispatchers requested train lines to be shut down in both directions. In a video provided to The Inquirer, passengers were seen evacuating the stalled train cars along the catwalk.

Videos posted on social media showed a fleet of first responders on site, but within half an hour, the scene had largely cleared out and the station’s gates were closed.

The scene was cleared early Tuesday morning, and the train will be further examined at the rail yard, Busch said.

He advised morning commuters to monitor SEPTA’s website and app for further delay information.