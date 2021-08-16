A white Jeep was found on the tracks of the 37th Street SEPTA underground trolley station Saturday at 5 a.m., but officials aren’t sure who the driver is or why it ended up on the tracks.

SEPTA surveillance video showed that the car entered through the 40th Street trolley station open portal in the intersections of Baltimore and Woodland avenues in West Philadelphia. The car, found by the station’s staff, caused a service suspension on five lines for three hours, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson.

Busch says this is a rare occurrence and, despite historical photos circulated on Twitter, it hasn’t happened in recent memory.

“We think this was an isolated incident and the area where the car entered does need to be open for trolleys to access it,” Busch said.

The 40th Street station portal is an open tunnel accessible through Woodland or Baltimore avenues that could be accessed by cars or pedestrians.

“[The entrance] is clearly marked, and there are signs and all kinds of notifications that are clearly marked a trolley area,” Busch said.