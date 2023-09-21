Man killed in fiery car crash with SEPTA trolley in Overbrook

A 20-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger was killed Thursday night when the car struck a SEPTA trolley and burst into flames in the city’s Overbrook section, police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., a Route 10 trolley was traveling west on Lansdowne Avenue at 59th Street when it was struck by the Charger, police said.

Police nearby on patrol came upon the scene and saw the Charger fully engulfed in fire, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Officers reached into the vehicle and were able to pull out the driver, who was unresponsive with burns and trauma to his head.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Small said.

The driver of the trolley suffered a leg injury, and one trolley rider also reported a non-life-threatening injury, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Thursday night.

Earlier this summer, SEPTA was involved in eight major collisions that drew the attention of federal safety regulators.