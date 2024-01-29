Philly DA to charge Shane Pryor, 17-year-old murder suspect who escaped custody for 4 days

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday they will charge Shane Pryor for his escape from authorities last week that launched a four-day manhunt and for assaulting a teacher at the Juvenile Justice Services Center.

Pryor, 17, will be charged with escape, aggravated assault , hindering apprehension, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for breaking free from custody Wednesday afternoon while being taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said.

Additionally, Pryor, who prosecutors say fatally shot a 54-year-old woman in Northeast Philadelphia in 2020, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, for attacking a teacher in the Juvenile Justice Services Center on January 9.

The teacher did not report the incident to police until after Pryor escaped, due to threats he allegedly made that made her fear for her safety, the District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Pryor was captured around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, near Third Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, while U.S. Marshals were conducting surveillance and spotted Pryor boarding a SEPTA bus. Marshals stopped the bus and took Pryor into custody without incident and he was taken to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

When Pryor was apprehended and officers patted him down, they found a small black handcuff key, Supervising Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said Sunday night.

It is unclear how Pryor obtained the key and whether he used it to unlock his restraints. Police continue to investigate the escape and did not provide further information on additional charges.

In a phone call before a Sunday night hearing, the teen said he was tired from evading capture for days, said Paul DiMaio, Pryor’s attorney, on Monday. DiMaio said he did not know how Pryor got the key or if he used it to free himself.

After a 10 p.m. Sunday hearing conducted via conference call, Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara A. McDermott decided Pryor would be taken to an adult prison facility, said DiMaio. McDermott made the decision because she said the Juvenile Justice Center or any juvenile detention facility would not be able to guarantee an escape wouldn’t happen again, he said.

It is unclear where Pryor is being held.