An 8-year-old girl and two 16-year-olds were wounded in separate shootings Thursday in Philadelphia, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m., the 8-year-old was on the 1500 block of North 13th Street in North Philadelphia when she was struck in the head — possibly grazed — by a stray bullet, police said.

She was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital and was expected to be transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Her condition was not immediately known but she was described as conscious.

Shortly after 7 p.m. in South Philadelphia, a 16-year-old girl was in the courtyard of the Wilson Park Apartments on the 2200 block of South 27th Street when she was shot once in the left side, said Capt. John Walker.

The girl was transported by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was listed in critical condition, Walker said.

The unidentified shooter ditched his handgun in a barbeque grill and ran away, Walker said.

Just after 4:10 p.m. in North Philadelphia, a 16-year-old boy was on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street when he was shot in the back, Walker said. The teen was taken by police to Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.

Walker said a family argument erupted and the victim’s 29-year-old brother shot him. The brother remains at large.