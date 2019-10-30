One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in the city’s Tacony section Tuesday night.
Philadelphia police said a gunman opened fire on a vehicle just after 8:30 p.m. on Algard Street near Tyson Avenue. The homicide victim, a male who was not identified, was shot at least 10 times and died at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital.
The second victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said, but is expected to survive. He was listed in stable condition Tuesday night at Frankford-Jefferson.
Both victims were sitting in a vehicle when the shooting took place. No arrests have been made and police did not recover weapons.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.