A man accused of shooting at three undercover Philadelphia narcotics officers last week turned himself in Friday, police said.
Jeffione Thomas, 28, allegedly shot at three officers on Friday, Sept. 18 while he was riding a bike on the 1400 block of Sharpnack Street in the Cedarbrook section of East Mt. Airy. After Thomas fired, police said two officers got out of their unmarked vehicle and shot back.
Thomas, who is facing charges of attempted murder, fled the scene, police said, as did another man who also allegedly shot at the officers. His name has not been released.
One officer was hit by the gunfire but police said his ballistics vest stopped the bullet. Another officer had cuts on her left leg from flying fragments of either bullets or glass. Both were in stable condition after being taken to Einstein Medical Center that night. The third officer was not injured.
Last Saturday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the fraternal association that represents Philadelphia officers, offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the shooters.