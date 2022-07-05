The concert and fireworks display at Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America July 4 celebration turned chaotic Monday night when two police officers were struck by bullets and people fled the scene in panic.

What impact will that have on security concerns during the Ben Franklin Parkway’s other giant summer gathering? In less than two months, Jay-Z’s Made in America festival is scheduled to return on multiple stages in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps for Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3 and 4.

Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s management and entertainment company that puts on Made In America in conjunction with the Philadelphia regional office of concert promoters Live Nation, said in a statement Tuesday that the festival has always emphasized security, since its inception on the Parkway in 2012.

“Safety is always a top priority for Made In America,” Perez said. “Similar to previous years, we continue to retain the services of first class security personnel and coordinate in lockstep with the Philadelphia police department and city officials.”

Despite similarly patriotic names, Welcome America and Made in America are very different events.

The crucial difference is that Made in America is a ticketed, gated gathering in which the concertgoers are fenced in - and the non-ticket buying public is kept off the grounds, which typically stretch from the Philadelphia Museum of Art - and the area behind Eakins Over where Monday’s shots were fired - all the way down to 22nd and the Parkway.

What all that chain link fencing means for security purposes is that - despite its streets-of-Philadelphia setting - everyone who enters the MIA grounds must pass through a metal detector, just as they would at a more formal concert venue like the Mann Center in Fairmount Park or Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

At Welcome America on Monday, that was only true of the VIPs and special guests gathered near the front of the stage, where headliner Jason Derulo performed before the shots were fired after the fireworks show had begun. So while police and security presence on the parkway was abundant, everyone at the free show who wasn’t in the ticketed area was able to attend without being scanned on an individual basis.

Also, because Welcome America is free, it has traditionally drawn much bigger numbers than Made in America.

Jay-Z’s festival draws high profile artists. This year’s headliners are Grammy rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator and Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, with bold faced Philadelphia names Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert also on the bill. In comparison, Monday’s bill at Welcome America was significantly less A-list, with R&B singer Derulo joined by pop vocalists Ava Max and Tori Kelly.

But that doesn’t translate into a smaller crowd. The real star of the show at Welcome America is the fireworks show: the performers are just the opening acts.

And though there was no official crowd estimate given about the size of Monday’s gathering, which was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the July 4 show has traditionally attracted an enormous number of spectators . In 2015, the last year that city officials gave a crowd estimate, over 175,000 people were thought to be gathered.

That’s more that three times the number that usually show up for Made in America, which is typically labeled a sell out when the grounds reach a capacity of 50,000. So with that number gathered within the gated grounds - and everyone entering presumably being monitored for weapons - the security challenges have not been as great on Labor Day weekend as they are on July 4.