Shooting outside a West Oak Lane bar leaves 3 wounded, police said

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside a West Oak Lane bar Friday that left three men wounded.

Detectives from the police Shooting Investigation Group believe an argument led to the gunfire that erupted around 11:45 p.m. outside Moonlight Cuisine on the 6800 block of Limekiln Pike.

Arriving officers transported a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to Jefferson Einstein Hospital. He remained in critical condition after surgery, police said.

Two more wounded men arrived at the hospital in a silver Mazda SUV , police said. A 35-year-old man shot in the hip remains hospitalized. The 22-year-old driver of the Mazda was treated for a gunshot to his hand.

Police said a fight had occurred inside the bar just before the shooting. A firearm and fired cartridge casings were discovered at the scene.

The investigation was continuing.