One man killed, another wounded in West Philly shooting

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia police received a report of a “person with gun” around 8 p.m. Saturday near 54th and Locust Streets. Officers found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who was unidentified as of Sunday afternoon, was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

The second victim, a 35-year-old, unidentified male, was driven to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle. Philadelphia police said he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and was listed in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and has not released any information regarding a motive or potential suspects as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

As with all homicides in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.