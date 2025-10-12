The Shore can expect major floods and gusts on Sunday and Monday, while Philly may see rain and breeziness

The storm the Philadelphia region has been hearing about for days is finally arriving. Communities along the Jersey Shore can expect to take the brunt of it, while Philadelphia will also see rain and wind.

Shore communities can expect major flooding at high tides on Sunday and Monday, along with lots of rain and gusty winds, forecasters said Sunday morning.

The nasty forecast has crystallized as the nor’easter took shape closer to the region, with somewhat lower rainfall than originally expected.

Low-lying areas in Atlantic and Cape May Counties are expected to see waters 2 to 4 feet above normal during high tides on Sunday afternoon, very early Monday morning, and Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly forecast.

“Roads are definitely going to be impassable with tidal flooding,” and some infrastructure could be damaged, said Eric Hoeflich, a weather service meteorologist.

New Jersey declared a disaster emergency that began Saturday and will last into Monday.

Along the Delaware and other inland tidal rivers, the effect is expected to be much more muted, though there could still be minor flooding. Forecasters say to not leave cars parked in areas prone to tidal floods.

What about the rain?

Shore communities are forecast to receive up to 1½ to 3 inches of rain, with the rain already starting in Cape May County on Sunday morning.

“We’re going to have heavy rain moving in right around the time of high tide,” Hoeflich said. “So that’s just going to make things worse down the Shore.”

In the vicinity of Philadelphia, rain totals could be ½ to 1½ inches. That’s a little lower than earlier forecasts.

The rain led to some changes to the Navy and Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary celebration in Philadelphia. A picnic for veterans on Independence Mall has been canceled, while a concert headlined by Patti LaBelle has been moved indoors.

How windy will it be?

Wind may be the biggest effect of the storm for most people around Philadelphia.

“We should probably see some gusts upwards of 30, probably 40 miles per hour,” Hoeflich said.

The wind is forecast to be slightly worse on Sunday, while the rain will be heavier on Monday.

“With the rainfall coming down, it’s just kind of going to be a dreary day overall,” Hoeflich said.

Even so, the wind is also forecast to be a bigger problem along the Shore. A high wind warning is in effect from 11 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

“We’re already starting to see winds of 40 to 45 miles per hour or so at the Shore,” Hoeflich said. “That’s only going to increase as the day goes on and we’ll eventually see gusts up to 60 miles per hour later this afternoon and evening.”

A ‘slowly, slowly, slowly’ developing storm

The nor’easter developed to the south of the region. “It’s been slowly, slowly, slowly moving north,” Hoeflich said.

“So we’ll generally see around 36 to 48 hours of impacts here,” he said, with the strongest winds Sunday night and a breezy, rainy Monday.

With several days of forecast alerts, Shore communities and residents have had a chance to prepare, Hoeflich said.

“All preparations should probably be done by now,” he said. “And we’ve gotten some feedback that people have prepared, moving cars to higher grounds and things like that.

“But I would just say, for anyone still left down there, heed road closures, listen to emergency officials and take any instructions from emergency managers seriously,” Hoeflich said.