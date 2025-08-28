Wounded Philly school safety officer is released from hospital 2 months after shooting

Nearly two months after being shot while attempting to help someone on North Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia school safety officer Craig Romanczuk got a hero’s sendoff as he walked out of Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation hospital in Center City.

Dozens of police, firefighters, and healthcare workers gathered along Race Street Thursday morning to applaud and salute Romanczuk, who spent 30 years on the city force before becoming a school police officer in 2006.

On June 29, the 68-year old was on his way back to a district garage after completing a patrol assignment when he stopped to offer assistance in a road-rage incident. He was shot 11 times and crashed into a tree. In July, a man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

At a press event to celebrate his departure from the hospital, School Police Association of Philadelphia President Bernadette Ambrose-Smith said she felt hope and gratitude toward Romanczuk and those who helped him recover.

“I’m so glad to see you,” Ambrose-Smith said to him.

Romanczuk declined to speak at the event, but plenty of others spoke in support of him, including Craig Johnson, the Philadelphia School District school safety chief.

“Today is nothing short of an absolute miracle,” Johnson said.

Romanczuk, as a district patrol officer, was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot, but most district safety officers do not have vests. Union officials have said Romanczuk’s shooting underscores the need to improve how school safety officers are equipped, trained, and treated.

With the safety officers’ contract slated to expire in three days, Ambrose-Smith has publicly called out the district for not taking her union’s negotiations seriously enough. The two are set to resume negotiations Friday, she said.

Outside the hospital, about 40 city police officers, school safety officers, and firefighters stood in a row and applauded as Romanczuk was escorted to a white Cadillac Escalade waiting for him.

“He retired as a police officer after over 30 years, and then he becomes school police and this happens,” said Jefferson Police Officer Anthony Acquaviva.

After police saluted Romanczuk, Acquaviva said, “he deserves this.”

Philadelphia Police Captain Lou Campione said he had worked with Romanczuk and knew him well.

“He gave his heart and soul to the job,” Campione said.