Port Richmond sinkhole leaves 30 homes without water

About 30 Port Richmond homes were left without water service Tuesday after a sinkhole opened in the area, prompting emergency crews to shut down a water main.

Philadelphia police reported the sinkhole on the 2700 block of Birch Street around 1:30 p.m., the Philadelphia Water Department said. Following reports of the cave-in, water department crews shut down a six-inch main.

Footage from local news stations showed at least one vehicle had been trapped in the sinkhole, and another car was positioned on the cave-in’s edge. Police did not have further information available Tuesday evening, and the city Streets Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crews were working to examine the sinkhole and preparing the area for necessary repairs. Birch Street is closed between Salmon and Edgemont Streets, the water department said.

Households impacted by the sinkhole and water main shutoff should call 215-685-6300, the water department said.