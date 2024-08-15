Police ID 5 people charged in brawl at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia

Police on Thursday identified five people criminally charged for a brawl nearly two weeks ago at Chickie’s & Pete’s in the Packer Park section of South Philadelphia that included one man allegedly hitting a Philadelphia police sergeant in the face multiple times.

On Aug. 2 shortly before 6 p.m., police were called to respond to a disturbance at the sports bar and restaurant located on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue and found two groups involved in a physical altercation related to a family gathering.

While trying to disperse the individuals, a police sergeant, who was not named, attempted to detain 39-year-old Joseph Baldino. Baldino allegedly resisted arrest and hit the sergeant in the face multiple times, police said. Baldino was eventually arrested and taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment of facial injuries

Baldino, of Packer Park, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.

John Ciancaglini, 68, and Kathy Ciancaglini, 62, his wife, both of South Philadelphia, were each charged with disorderly conduct, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses.

Richard DiBella, 45, and his brother Michael DiBella, 37, both of South Philadelphia, were being sought for their alleged involvement in the brawl. The brothers recently turned themselves in, police said.

No charges were listed in court records for the brothers.