Man dies after being stabbed, hit by car in South Philadelphia
The unidentified victim was in the area of Front and Morris Streets when he was hit by a white Kia. Police later discovered he had been stabbed.
An unidentified man died after he was stabbed and then struck by a car Monday night in the Pennsport section of South Philadelphia, police said.
Around 7:40 p.m., the man was in the area of Front and Morris Streets when he was hit by a white Kia. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 7:47 p.m.
The driver of the Kia reportedly fled the location in a small black car, police said.
Police investigating the Kia saw blood inside and a knife on the floor. The officers checked with medics and learned that the victim had a puncture wound in his neck.
The Kia, which had not been reported stolen, was registered to an address in South Philadelphia, police said.
No arrests were reported.