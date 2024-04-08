Skip to content
Man dies after being stabbed, hit by car in South Philadelphia

The unidentified victim was in the area of Front and Morris Streets when he was hit by a white Kia. Police later discovered he had been stabbed.

An unidentified man died after he was stabbed and then struck by a car Monday night in the Pennsport section of South Philadelphia, police said.

Around 7:40 p.m., the man was in the area of Front and Morris Streets when he was hit by a white Kia. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 7:47 p.m.

The driver of the Kia reportedly fled the location in a small black car, police said.

Police investigating the Kia saw blood inside and a knife on the floor. The officers checked with medics and learned that the victim had a puncture wound in his neck.

The Kia, which had not been reported stolen, was registered to an address in South Philadelphia, police said.

No arrests were reported.