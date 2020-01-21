An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing a store clerk and a 15-year-old boy in separate shootings in South Philadelphia.
Police said Tuesday that Tyseem Murray was arrested Friday and linked to the slayings of 31-year-old Xiaoding Li earlier this month and Zyqueire Echevarria in October.
In the latest case, police said Murray was one of two masked men who left Li fatally wounded Jan. 7 after a robbery at a grocery store owned by the victim’s family at 900 Porter Street. Police said one of the robbers shot Li once in the chest with a 9 mm handgun.
Police did not say if they believe Murray was they shooter.
Echevarria, a magnet school student who reportedly wanted to be an an engineer, was shot on the 1500 block of South Beulah Street about 7 p.m. on Oct 14, the day after Murray turned 18, according to police and court records.
Police have not provided a possible motive in the slaying.
Court records also show that Murray was charged in an aggravated assault and robbery two days after Li’s slaying.
Murray, of the 5400 block of Bartram Drive in Southwest Philadelphia, is being held without bail on charges that include two counts of murder, conspiracy and numerous weapons offenses. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 5.