Police have confirmed that a shooting inside a South Philadelphia corner store last week that left a 31-year-old man dead happened during a robbery gone wrong.
Xiaoding Li was behind the counter of his family’s small grocery, JD Hoyu, at Ninth and Porter Streets late last Tuesday afternoon when two men wearing ski masks entered, one with a 9 mm pistol. The gunman fired a shot, fatally wounding Li in the chest.
The two fled the store after the 5:48 p.m. attack. Police did not confirm whether anything was taken.
Shortly after the shooting, police say a customer walked into the store and found Li bleeding and unresponsive behind the counter. Li was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where the father of two was declared dead at 6:26 p.m.
No arrests have been made.