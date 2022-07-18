City health officials are investigating possible air quality hazards after firefighters battled a junkyard fire with vehicles burning Monday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, officials said.

The fire was declared under control around 3:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The fire was located at 61st Street and West Passyunk Avenue, with smoke visible across the region.

The Passyunk Avenue Bridge reportedly was closed because of the fire, and officials were asking motorists to avoid the immediate area.

The Philadelphia Department of Public health warned residents to avoid the area or try to stay inside.

“The Health Department has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat. At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” the department said in a statement.