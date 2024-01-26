Body found in car trunk in Southwest Philadelphia

Police on Friday were investigating the discovery of a decomposed body in the trunk of a car in Southwest Philadelphia.

The discovery was made shortly before 1:20 p.m. at what police described as an auto shop on the 2300 block of South 63rd Street.

Police said the body of the unidentified man who appeared to be in his mid-30s was found in the trunk of a silver Nissan Maxima.

The body did not have visible signs of trauma, police said.

No further details were immediately available.