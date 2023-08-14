Woman killed, 15-year-old wounded in triple shooting in Southwest Philly

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a triple shooting that also injured another woman and a 15-year-old boy Monday evening in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. outside on the 6200 block of Glenmore Avenue, police said.

The woman, who was shot twice in the head, was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman was also taken by police to Penn Presbyterian, where she was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her right leg.

The 15-year-old boy, who was shot in the left shoulder, was taken by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said a person was in custody, and a gun was recovered.

No other details were immediately available.