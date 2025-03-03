SS United States is now in Alabama, proving doubters wrong

The SS United States, the former luxury ocean liner that was parked in South Philadelphia for almost 30 years, has reached Mobile, Ala., faster than expected and in one piece, proving the skeptics wrong.

Colloquially known to many Philadelphians as the Ikea boat — for its proximity to the Swedish big-box store— the vessel languished at its berth at Pier 82 for years until a federal judge ordered it to leave.

After an 11th-hour sale to Okaloosa County, Fla., which aims to transform the vessel into an artificial reef, the ship finally set sail for Alabama about two weeks ago, where it is slated to undergo months of environmental remediation.

According to the ship’s previous owners, the SS United State Conservancy, the trip was about 1,800 miles. Because the 990-foot behemoth is incapable of self-propulsion, it had to be towed by several tugboats out of Philly with one guiding the ship for the rest of the journey. The trip to Alabama was the SS United States’ 401st, according to the conservancy.

“In the spirit of her record-breaking history, America’s Flagship concluded her journey from Philadelphia to Mobile faster than anticipated,” said conservancy president Susan Gibbs. “As she moved through the waves for the first time in 28 years, countless onlookers and admirers along the country’s eastern seaboard were inspired by her majesty and beauty.”

From Philadelphia, to South Beach and Fort Lauderdale, fans old and new shared photos of the vessel’s journey.

Of note, the vessel appeared to be taking the trip quite well despite earlier concerns by the U.S. Coast Guard that the SS United States might not be sea worthy. After additional inspections, the Coast Guard gave the green light for the ship to make the journey, though some casual observers remained skeptical.

Mike Vinik, captain of the tugboat that led the SS United States to Alabama, told media he experienced winds reaching 45 miles per hour and waves 14 feet high, which the ship was able to withstand, in the first few days of the journey.

Okaloosa County purchased the ship for $1 million and committed an additional $9.1 million to clean, transport, and sink the vessel, as well as build a land-based museum to honor its history. Tourism officials aim to have the ship underwater before year’s end.

The conservancy also plans to release a documentary about the ship, which includes its almost-two-week journey to Mobile.

During the ship’s time in Philly, various owners sank more than $40 million into buying, maintaining, and reimagining the SS United States.