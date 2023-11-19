A hotel, speakeasy, and green space: A detailed list of what could be done with the SS United States. All it needs is a partner.

The nonprofit caring for the SS United States, once known as the “queen of the seas” and now affectionately known as the “Ikea boat,” is still on the search for a new home for the vessel and it’s hoping the release of a more thorough redevelopment plan will catch the eye of potential berths.

Though the vessel has called Pier 82 near the South Philadelphia Ikea home for about 27 years, its stewards have been in a rent dispute that’s playing out in court and could end in an eviction — the bench trial is slated for January. The ship has narrowly avoided becoming scrap before and the conservancy is once again raising the alarm, saying a failure to secure a new berth means a “symbol of our nation could be lost forever.”

The Washington-based SS United States Conservancy has long hoped they could give the vessel a second life, but returning it to the sea proved too challenging in 2016. And while New York-based RXR Realty LLC announced plans to renovate the vessel in March 2020, it was unclear where plans stood at the start of the year.

Those plans for the 990-foot behemoth were finally teased out earlier this month as the conservancy looks to northeast cities beyond Philadelphia for a possible champion.

“This plan demonstrates conclusively that the SS United States can be a powerful economic engine and cultural showplace that will create thousands of jobs, become a globally recognized destination and generate millions in tax revenue,” said Susan Gibbs, president of the conservancy and granddaughter of the vessel’s designer.

Here are some highlights of the proposed redevelopment plans by RXR and MCR Hotels.

A 1,000-room hotel

One of the highlights of the plan, the hotel in the ship would have two-star, four-star, and five-star price points. Some of the five-star hotel rooms would be cantilevered over the side of the ship where the lifeboats — removed decades ago — used to be. The cabanas are designed to offer prime views of whatever city the vessel ends up making its home.

Funnels with a newfound purpose

The SS United State’s two iconic red, white, and blue funnels — those giant stacks hovering above the vessel giving off exhaust— would be gutted and turned into atriums that would help usher light throughout the ship. In addition to improving circulation, the atriums would aid visitors in navigating the space, similar to an atrium in a hotel lobby.

Event space and more

In addition to meeting spaces, designers have carved out areas for larger events, including cocktail rooms and a 500-seat ballroom with a 20-foot floor-to-ceiling glass view of whatever city it’s in.

Design plans also allow space to convert former cargo spaces into a speakeasy and brewery to complement other “numerous food and beverage experiences.”

Recreation

The redevelopment proposal aims to integrate the vessel into whatever pier it’s docked on and that includes creating pier-side green space. People would be able to enjoy that public space even if they’re not entering the ship.

Inside, however, the ship would feature a pool in between the ship’s atrium funnels. The swimming area would have a retractable roof.

Slices of history

Another key component of the plan is a museum that would highlight technological and design features that made the SS United States a marvel of its time.

Still, designers are going for a historical “immersive experience” regardless of whether or not visitors choose to scope out the museum. Areas of the ship, such as the bridge and an engine room, would be restored in an effort to make slices of history easily accessible to visitors roaming about.

The future of the SS United States

Penn Warehousing & Distribution Inc., Pier 82′s landlord, claims the conservancy has not paid a rent increase since late 2021 and is seeking back rent and the ship’s ejection from the pier in court. Court filings from last summer say back rent exceeded $160,000 by March 2022 and has continued to accrue.

Ahead of the bench trial slated for January, the conservancy launched a social media campaign Wednesday in its effort to secure a new home. It’s asking supporters to email Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“New York and other states’ leaders need to express their interest in seeing this bright future for the ship advance,” reads the message to supporters.

The actual email template to politicos is brief but emphasizes the peril the vessel finds itself in and how the redevelopment plan could create millions in economic activity and thousands of jobs — according to preliminary estimates the redevelopment could create about 4,000 construction and restoration jobs, 750 permanent jobs, and 950 indirect jobs. The nonprofit said it is prepared to donate the ship and design work in an effort to save the SS United States.

According to the conservancy, creating the redevelopment program and ensuring engineering and financial feasibility costs about $6 million. The estimated cost of redevelopment is in the ballpark of $400 million, not including the pier-side redevelopment incorporated in the plan. The vast majority of the redevelopment would be privately funded.

The renderings of the plan place the ship on the Hudson River but the conservancy said the concept works in Miami and Philadelphia as well. According to Gibbs, there are plans to reach out to Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker.

“Additionally, given the possibility that the vessel could be evicted from Pier 82 in a matter of months — a decision that could mean her ultimate demise — we hope the Governor [Josh Shapiro] would be helpful in negotiating a temporary dockage arrangement to give us more time to advance on this bold vision for the historic SS United States,” she said in a statement.