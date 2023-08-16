Man arrested on Delaware River after stealing boat near Penn’s Landing, police say

A 28-year-old man armed with a stolen gun was in custody after he allegedly stole a sailboat from a pier near Penn’s Landing and took it two miles down the Delaware River until he was caught, police said.

Around 6:40 p.m., police were notified that an unoccupied sailboat was taken from a pier just south of the Ben Franklin Bridge, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The sail was down, but the man was able to start the engine, Small said.

The police Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard responded and stopped the boat about two miles south near the Walt Whitman Bridge, Small said.

The man was apprehended without incident, Small said.

No one was hurt and the man did not threaten anyone with the stolen gun, which was fully loaded, Small said.

Steve Mink, owner of Liberty Sailing School, said there was a friendly race being held among members of the Liberty Sailing Club, when they noticed one of their boats departing with a man who was not a member.

Mink said the boat was a J/27, which is 27.5 feet long.