Fox29′s Sue Serio diagnosed with breast cancer

Longtime Fox29 weather anchor Sue Serio will be off-air for about a month following a breast cancer diagnosis, she revealed alongside Good Day Philadelphia colleagues Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley during Friday morning’s broadcast.

Serio — who has worked at the station since 1997 — said she learned about the 5-millimeter lump from a routine mammogram earlier this month.

“I go ever year,” she said on air. Starting at age 40, women are encouraged to get screening mammograms every other year to increase their chances of early detection. Serio, 61, is well above that age recommendation, she joked.

“I had my diagnosis, followed by these words: it’s very, very small and you’re going to be fine,” Serio wrote in a message posted to Fox29′s website. “My prognosis is excellent.”

This is the second time a mammogram is “probably going to save me,” Serio said in the statement.

In 2012, a screening mammogram revealed another potentially malignant spot, she said. Any cancer was successfully removed during a follow-up biopsy.

“Thanks to that experience, I have never procrastinated about my yearly screening again,” Serio wrote.

Serio was joined on air by her surgeon, Julia Tchou, director of breast surgery research at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center. Tchou said that Serio’s lump had the potential to metastasize had she waited to get her mammogram.

Serio will undergo surgery Tuesday, and will be off air for about a month as she recovers and receives radiation therapy.

Breast cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death among women. It accounts for a third of all new female cancer diagnoses annually, according to data from the American Cancer Society.

Good Day Philadelphia anchor Mike Jerrick was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and returned to the show in July after recovering from surgery.

“I know I have a challenging time ahead. I also know that ultimately I’m going to be fine,” Serio wrote. “I wish there were no more cancer stories to tell.”