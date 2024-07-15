Fox 29 anchor Mike Jerrick diagnosed with prostate cancer, recovering from surgery

Good Day Philadelphia devotees can relax: Mike Jerrick isn’t going anywhere.

The veteran newscaster told audiences he was away recovering for three weeks from prostate cancer during a morning show segment with Mike Cirigliano — a Fox 29 contributor and internal medicine generalist with Penn Medicine — Monday.

“I wasn’t suspended, I wasn’t fired, I didn’t get into trouble, I wasn’t on a long vacation. I was getting this taken care of,” Jerrick, 74, told cohost Alex Holley during the segment.

Jerrick said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May after a standard blood test showed his prostate antigen levels had “jumped into the teens,” generally a cancer indicator.

From there, an MRI revealed that some of the cancer had moved beyond his prostate, prompting Jerrick to undergo surgery at the recommendation of his urologist earlier this summer.

“I could’ve just done nothing … I could’ve hit it with radiation for a couple of years, but I agreed with [my urologist]: Let’s get this sucker out of me,” said Jerrick, who will be recovering off-air for a few more weeks.

Cirigliano said there was a “good possibility” the cancer would’ve continued to spread beyond Jerrick’s prostate had he waited much longer.

Jerrick said he “feels pretty good.” During the segment, he thanked both his teams at Penn Medicine and Fox 29 for their support as well as his cohost Holley, who was among the first to visit him after his surgery.

Another surprise support system: Preston and Steve Show cohost Steve Morrison. Jerrick said Morrison provided emotional guidance during this process, informed by Morrison’s own bout with prostate cancer in 2015.

“I’ll be back soon,” said Jerrick at the end of the interview. To which Foley replied: “I know you will.”