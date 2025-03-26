Susan Noles returns to reality TV with new Hulu show

Did you miss her? Susan Noles, the sassy Pennsylvania native, wedding officiant, hairdresser, and influencer who stole America’s heart during her time on ABC’s Golden Bachelor, is coming back to TV screens next month.

Noles made her TV debut in 2023, vying for the inaugural Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s final rose. They didn’t end up having a love connection, but Noles’ Delco charm and larger-than-life personality helped her become a breakout star from the season, with recurring cameos throughout the Bachelor franchise and a new devoted fanbase. She even officiated the first ever Golden Wedding (the union itself was short lived, but that’s not our girl Susan’s fault).

Noles launched a podcast, landed a shopping program on QVC with her own Italian food line, and worked on a shingles vaccination campaign with Brooke Shields.

“I like people. I’ve never met a stranger, I don’t care who you are. But I like to make people happy,” Noles told The Inquirer on the heels of her newfound fame. “I’ve been in that kind of business my whole life doing hair and makeup, and I think I’m funny sometimes. I’ll embarrass myself to get a laugh out of somebody. And I have a big heart and I really do care about people.”

Now, she’ll put those people skills to the test with Hulu’s upcoming series, Got to Get Out. The reality competition show will feature 20 competitors trying to win $1 million in prizes.

“In this house, time is money. As the clock ticks, the prize money increases. The longer they stay, the greater their chance to earn more,” the show synopsis says. “They can split the money equally in the end or try to make their escape at any point in time with the accumulated money all for themselves, leaving others to start again at $0.”

Simu Liu of Barbie and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will host. Noles will join a mix of reality stars including Spencer Pratt (The Hills), Cynthia Bailey (The Real Houswives of Atlanta), Omarosa, and “reality rookies,” AKA everyday people (like firefighters and mathematicians). Fellow Bachelor franchise alumni Demi Burnett and Clare Crawley will also compete alongside Noles.

“From wild strategies and temptations to shifting alliances and unbelievable escape attempts, the players will try any and every way to make it out of the gate and win the prize,” Hulu said.

Got to Get Out premieres on Hulu on April 11.