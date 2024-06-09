9-year-old dies after being pulled from Tacony Creek

A 9-year-old boy died Sunday after he was fished from Tacony Creek in the Crescentville section of the city, authorities said.

Medics were dispatched after receiving reports of an unresponsive child just after 6 p.m. near the 1100 block of Wyoming Avenue. The boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in critical condition and was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m.

Police did not immediately identify the child and as of Sunday evening had not released information on the circumstances by which he came to be in the water.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said the incident remains under investigation.