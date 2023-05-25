How do you move 70 taxidermied animals in South Philly? Get a crane.

Tommy Koons was 12 years old and living in South Philly when he became consumed with ideas of faraway nature and animals. A television show about Eskimos let his imagination run free, fueling a lifelong affair with the elements and connection to wildlife.

Koons got his first taxidermied animal, an eight-point buck, that year. Collecting these preserved versions became just one way he fostered his interests. Now 51, Koons suspects he has close to 70 taxidermied animals in his collection, about 30 deer heads alone.

“It’s like an obsession, not a hobby,” said Koons. “If you knew how much money I put into it your head would spin.”

Where does he keep them? Until this week, the third floor of his South Philly home — Koons asked not to give an exact address because he’s selling the property and he’s generally a private person — where they were presented like an exhibit you’d find in a museum.

Koons’ prized collection includes the heads of a moose, caribou, and elk, as well as a mountain lion, sheep, and goat — he preferred to not say how he got them. Koons is still looking for a new home that can house his vast herd. For now, he’s temporarily keeping his animals in storage, a process he started weeks ago.

Koons caught the eye of some neighbors Thursday as a crane lifted the heaviest of his creatures, including a full-grown bear, from the third story slowly hovered into the arms of four men who then guided the animal onto a flatbed where it would be joined by other animals in blankets. One resident snapped a photo of the majestic bear, frozen in time in its graceful pose above a rock and much larger than its owner. Koons said getting a crane for a job like this was actually pretty easy and not treated as a strange request.

Still, when The Inquirer approached Koons, his immediate response was one of worry. He hoped his appreciation of animals would come through in writing. A self-described “adventure guy,” Koons has traveled all over the world, even living out of a tent in Alaska for a month.

For neighbors Jess Nambudiri, 36, and Jim DiGiuseppe, 38, witnessing the move over several weeks was a delight for them and their toddler. Thursday marked the first time they saw a bear glide through the air via crane, guided to a flatbed by four grown men.

“About two weeks ago we were coming home from a friend’s house and there was a truck and the bed of the truck was just taxidermied deer heads and we were like, oh I guess that was all in his house,” said DiGiuseppe.

The couple told friends to stop by the neighborhood Thursday to bear witness to the move. Several people ended up gathering in front of the home. Other larger animals were similarly airlifted, said Koons, taking about two hours.

“We got our son ready a bit earlier to watch the show and were anxiously waiting for the crane,” said Nambudiri.

“It’s not something you see every day, especially not in South Philly.”