Exotic wildlife shipments confiscated by Philly Customs and Border Protection officers

Six colorful taxidermied birds and 20 horned mammal skulls arrived in Philadelphia all the way from the United Kingdom, but they will not make it to their final destination.

The two shipments were confiscated at the Philadelphia port by Customs and Border Protection officers, and the individuals who ordered the decor arrangements will have to go in a different direction, because their exotic wildlife shopping spree was in violation of U.S wildlife and import laws.

According to CBP, the first shipment, confiscated on May 30, was set to be delivered to an address in Onondaga County, N.Y., and contained six taxidermied birds — two Regent bowerbirds, two Cotinga, one blue-belliedroller, and one oriole — all of which were perched on a branch.

The second confiscated shipment arrived on June 13 and contained the 20 horned mammal skulls. The exact animals they came from was unknown. The skulls were set to be delivered to an address in Tampa, Fla.

The taxidermied bird shipment violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which states that it is unlawful to kill, sell, possess, import, export, or otherwise trade species of migratory birds without government authorization.

The horned skulls violated a number of rules including those in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and the Lacey Act.

CBP did not provide other information on the people who were set to receive the birds and skulls, saying the investigation was ongoing.

For those considering ordering a taxidermied arrangement, Rene Ortega, CBP’s acting area port director in Philadelphia, said to “think twice” and check the rules beforehand.

“American consumers should think twice before purchasing products either in whole or manufactured from wildlife because they may violate U.S. and international laws, but more importantly, they could be contributing to the end of an entire species of wildlife,” Ortega said.