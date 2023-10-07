A 13-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in Logan, Philadelphia police say

A 13-year-girl was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night in the city’s Logan section, Philadelphia police said.

The incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. in the 5900 block of North 11th Street, police said.

The victim, who suffered a single gunshot wound, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was reported to be in stable condition late Saturday night.

Police said that no weapon had been recovered nor any arrest made.

They offered no further details.