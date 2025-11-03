Two teen boys hospitalized in separate shootings Sunday night

Two teenagers are in stable condition after they were shot in separate incidents last night.

A 14-year-old boy and his father were shot by stray bullets while talking with friends on Vista Street in Holmesburg. A 15-year-old boy was shot hours later while sitting with family members outside his South Philadelphia home on Woodstock Street.

Advertisement

All three are in stable condition. No arrests or motives for either shooting are known at this time.

The 14-year-old and his father suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police told reporters. The boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and the father to Jefferson Torresale Hospital, according to officials. Police recovered 13 spent bullet casings from the scene.

Police said they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the street with two gunshot wounds to the leg, and he was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Another 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the hip inside the Cecil B. Moore subway station on Saturday night. Three people are in custody after the incident, including the suspected shooter. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

So far this year, 99 children have been shot, according to data gathered by the City Controller, or around 12% of all shootings. This is on par with last year’s counts, but still well under the more than 217 children who were shot in 2022.