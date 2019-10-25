A “potential threat” directed at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University has prompted the school to close and classes to be cancelled, according to a university spokesperson.
Clinical activities at Temple Hospital remain unaffected, while essential employees are encouraged to check in with their supervisors, according to a tweet from Temple University issued early Friday. Temple’s Main Campus is also unaffected.
Ray Betzner, a university spokesperson, said a threat received overnight directed at the school was deemed “credible,” though he was unable to provide further details. Temple University and Philadelphia police are investigating the matter.
Employees evacuated from the building have been allowed back in at this time, according to 6ABC’s TaRhonda Thomas.
The nature of the threat isn't clear. Philadelphia police did not respond to an immediate request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.