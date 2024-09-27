Gunfire causes field hockey players to run for safety at Temple University

An eruption of gunfire near a field hockey game being played late Friday afternoon at Temple University caused players to run off the field and led to the game’s cancellation.

No players were hurt.

A video posted on social media showed the women players from La Salle University and Saint Louis University pause in confusion from the sound of multiple shots and then run for safety.

At 4:39 p.m., Temple posted an alert on social media about a reported gunfire incident on the 1300 block of North Broad Street, near where the game was being played.

At 4:47 p.m., the X account for the Saint Louis University team posted that everyone was safe but the match was canceled “due to a shooting in the vicinity of the field.”

Brian Kirschner, a spokesperson for La Salle University, confirmed that no players from La Salle were injured.

It was a home game for La Salle, which uses the field at Temple for its games, Kirschner said.

Temple University was expected Friday evening to provide a statement about what happened, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.