A teaching assistant has been arrested and charged with making a threat that prompted Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine to cancel classes for a day.
Officials said the teaching assistant, identified by police as Bernadette Boffice, 24, made the unspecified threat Thursday night, leading the school to cancel classes Friday.
“On Thursday evening, we received what we believe to be a threatening social media post from a person who is affiliated with the medical school," university spokesman Ray Betzner said in a statement. “The individual was located and apprehended.”
Boffice, a Center City resident, was charged with making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor, according to court records, and released without bail Saturday. Her next court date is set for Nov. 26.
The Temple News first reported on the charges stemming from the disruption of classes at the medical school.
Court records show the woman was also arrested on Sept. 22, two days before the alleged threat, and charged with stalking and harassment. She was released on her own recognizance with a court date set for Nov. 22. It is not clear if the cases are related.
Boffice was represented by the Public Defender’s Office for her initial arraignments in both cases. Attempts to determine if she has retained an attorney were not immediately successful.