More than 100 residents evacuated in apartment building fire in West Philly

More than 100 residents of the Terrace apartment complex in West Philadelphia have been evacuated while firefighters battle a fire there, police said.

Police received a 911 call at 4:38 p.m. reporting people trapped at the apartment building in the 4900 block of Spruce Street. In a report issued at 5:30 p.m., police said fire personnel were searching for any residents still inside.

At 6 p.m. police said the source of the fire had been located but did not provide specifics and that the building was clear of residents.

Beulah Baptist Church at 5001 Spruce St. and Christy Recreation Center at 728 S. 55th St. are available to any of the Terrace’s displaced residents, police said.

No injuries have been reported and the Red Cross has been notified, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.