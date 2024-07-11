The Oval seasonal pop-up festival and beer garden opens today with new mini golf course and dining options

Philadelphia’s transformation of public spaces into beer gardens, cultural festivals, and live concerts over the past decade has created some of the city’s most beloved summer hangouts. This tradition continues as the Benjamin Franklin Parkway’s seasonal garden and festival, The Oval, opens for the summer season.

The Oval, a pop-up beer garden and event space, transforms the asphalt parking lot in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Opening on Thursday, July 11, it runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Since 2016, the Oval has welcomed thousands to a reimagined space that is traditionally reserved for car parking.

Advertisement

“We think of The Parkway as ‘Philly’s front lawn,’” said Katie Burns Kays, Parks & Recreation’s business development manager overseeing The Oval. “We want to keep that block party vibe and The Oval is just a really fun, family-friendly celebration of summer.”

The best part? Admission to The Oval is free, with food, drinks, and mini-golf available for purchase.

The current event lineup is subject to change based on weather. Changes or cancellations will be announced on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TheOvalPHL, and up-to-date event information can be found on The Oval event calendar.

Hours of operation

Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays: Noon to 11 p.m. Sundays: Noon to 9 p.m.

Oval Beer Garden & Mini golf

The Oval partnered with Libertee Grounds, a North Philly bar specializing in hyperlocal drinks, Asian fusion fare, and indoor mini golf, to bring their specialties to Eakins Oval. Enjoy a nine-hole Philly-themed golf course with local iconography such as the PMA’s “Rocky Steps,” Citizens Bank Park, and The Italian Market. Free for kids ages 12 and under, $5 per round for everyone else.

“There’s a Philly Zoo-themed hole, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the “Carlton Dance” is referenced in some of them, and there’s a shot with The Art Museum where you putt up “The Rocky Steps” as you’re facing the actual steps of the museum,” Burn Kays said.

Libertee Grounds is building a new beer garden within The Oval serving local brews and cocktails with an Asian fusion-inspired food menu all summer.

Parkway Presents cultural performances

All performances start at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage.

July 12: Project Positive, acrobatic breakdancing and community empowerment. July 19: The Philadelphia Suns, traditional Chinese lion dancing, drumming, and cultural celebration. July 26: Guachinangos, Mexican son jarocho mixed with Colombian cumbia and other Latin American rhythms. Aug. 2: Troupe Da Da, African dance, costumes, and song. Aug. 9: TAMEARTZ, history of emceeing, breaking, rapping, and graffiti art, at a hip hop masterclass. Aug. 16: Modero & Company, traditional Indonesian dance. Aug. 23: Mad Beatz Philly, drum line performances.

Family Fun

Free, all-ages family activities and programs on Sundays at noon.

July 21: Fleisher Art Memorial’s Color Wheels program. July 28: Bracelet-making workshop with We Are the Seeds, an indigenous arts and culture organization, and traditional Brazilian dance lessons with Project Capoeira. Aug. 4: Come to the Oval for a family festival day! Enjoy children’s music, craft making, story time, face painting, caricatures, and more. Don’t miss a special “Touch a Truck” activity in partnership with Greene Towne Montessori School. Aug. 11: Become a scientist and explore the natural world with the Riverways Collaboration. Aug. 18: Get your hands messy and make community art with the Clay Studio. Aug. 25: Dance, sing, and celebrate all the ways that make us unique with DJ Flip and Let’s Rock Recess.

Festival marketplaces

Now + Then Marketplace: Local artists, artisans, makers, and resellers. July 14 and Aug. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy the marketplace alongside The Barnes Foundation’s Barnes on the Block party, adjacent to The Oval, on July 14. Hip Hop in the Park, curated by TAMEARTZ: Celebration of Hip Hop and its everlasting influence with live performers and local vendors. August 10 from noon to 10 p.m.

Free movie nights

Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

July 12: The Little Mermaid (2023) July 19: The Lion King (1994) July 26: E.T. Aug. 2: Elemental Aug. 9: Wonka (2023) Aug. 16: Jumanji Aug. 23: Luca

Concerts on The Parkway

Concerts start at 8 p.m. every Saturday night, curated by Philly’s own SNACKTIME band.

July 13: Ivy Sole July 20: Victoria Victoria July 27: Love Club Aug. 3: Josh Lee & The Family August 10: Sibby Liv and guests Aug. 17: Olivia K and the Parkers Aug. 24: SNACKTIME and special guests

Quizzo

Enjoy Quizzo every Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Yoga

Join in on Community Yoga with Yoga Habit every Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.