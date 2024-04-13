1-year-old boy stabbed near Rittenhouse Square

A 1-year-old boy was stabbed near Rittenhouse Square just after noon Saturday, Philadelphia police said.

The child was stabbed in the left forearm outside on South 18th Street, just off Spruce Street, police said. Medics took him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, were he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made and no weapons found, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.