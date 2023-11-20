Democratic Party committee member Thomas ‘Tommy’ Blackwell VI’s son dead from stabbing

Charles Blackwell II, 20, son of Thomas “Tommy” Blackwell VI — a local activist and a state Democratic Party committee member for the 7th senatorial district — has died. Charles died at Cooper University Hospital on Thursday afternoon after succumbing to a stab wound. He was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend Yamil Cuevas, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo.

On Friday, Cuevas, 23, was charged with aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses, and was detained in the Camden County Correctional Facility, according to the officials.

“This world has just been robbed of one of the most loving genuine people you could ever meet in your life. There was not a violent bone in his body,” said Thomas Blackwell VI, son of former State Rep. Thomas Blackwell IV who passed away in 2017.

Charles Blackwell II, a mechanic, grew up in Philadelphia and had been living in Pennsauken, NJ with his girlfriend for about two years, his father said. He attended West Philadelphia High School, won academic awards, and loved football, basketball, dogs, and music. Charles had two children with Cuevas who his father said are safe.

Two of Thomas Blackwell VI’s children passed away earlier this year.

Tommy “Playboy” Blackwell, 23, was a trans artist and fashion model, who was found dead on subway tracks in New York City in April. Sideic Robinson, 19, became the first homicide victim in Rochester, NY this year when he was shot while leaving work.

“I don’t know why this is happening,” Thomas Blackwell VI said. “I don’t know why I have to bury my children and they’re not burying me. But I do know that I have to keep pushing for my other children who are also devastated by all of this.”

Along with his committee post, Thomas Blackwell VI runs the nonprofit Blackwell Culture Alliance and serves on the 5th division of Philadelphia’s 60th ward with his wife Sajda “Purple” Blackwell. The couple will still host a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway through their organization, which hosts biweekly food distributions, on Wednesday.

“Although we continue to lose babies violently, we can’t stop supporting the community,” Purple Blackwell said.

The Blackwells want the loss of Charles Blackwell to bring awareness to male domestic violence victims.

“My son chose not to walk away [from domestic violence] and ultimately it cost him his life,” Thomas Blackwell VI said. “... Those who are suffering from domestic violence, male or female … I just encourage them to love themselves enough to leave.”