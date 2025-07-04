Multiple fires reported overnight at trash collection sites, police say

Philadelphia officials said Friday that they received multiple reports overnight of trash on fire at trash collection sites.

No injuries were reported and the fire department extinguished the flames “without significant damage,” according to the Philadelphia police and fire departments.

The reports come as the city has set up dozens of drop-off sites for residents to bring their garbage amid the AFSCME District Council 33 municipal workers strike. Philly officials said the “exact cause” of the fires is under investigation but they recognized “heightened tensions surrounding the ongoing work stoppage.”

“We want to be clear: this is a serious matter,” said Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson in a joint statement.

“If it is determined that any of these fires were intentionally set, such acts will be treated as serious crimes,” the statement read.

“Anyone who is caught starting one of these fires will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” they added.

The police department is investigating “each incident” with support from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Workers for AFSCME District Council 33, the largest and lowest-paid of Philadelphia’s four municipal unions, began striking earlier this week when Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and the union failed to come to a contract agreement.

Tensions flared on day one, and city officials said there were numerous apparent attempts to hinder city services and infrastructure, such as one worker allegedly slashing a water department truck’s tires.

Garbage and recycling collection is one of the most affected city services by the strike, and the city directed residents to carry their garbage to designated trash collection sites instead of leaving out for curb collection. The sites have been controversial, however, because union workers have said that utilizing the sites would cross the picket line.

Bret Coles, spokesperson for DC33, said the union had no comment.

The fire department emphasized that smoke from fires at trash sites can be toxic and cause respiratory distress to others and that runoff from the fires and water used to extinguish them could harm the environment. Embers can also cause fires to spread.

The commissioners also warned that fireworks can case unintentional fires that can escalate and asked for people to “leave fireworks to the professionals.”

“We acknowledge that this is the Fourth of July, a holiday marked by fireworks and celebrations,” the commissioners said. “We urge all residents to celebrate responsibly.”