An East Mount Airy building collapsed Monday after a flatbed truck crashed into the corner structure.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash and collapse at Pleasant and Musgrave Streets.
Officials said the truck may have slammed into the brick, two-story row building about 7:15 a.m. to avoid a collision with another vehicle.
The truck took down the street sign before plowing into the building, opening a gaping hole in the ground floor of what apparently had been a corner store before being converted into a residence.
A short time later, the building collapsed, burying the truck in rubble.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed.