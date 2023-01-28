Protesters march in Center City against Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols

Around 40 people gathered in Center City in front of City Hall to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police as video of the fatal beating was released.

Several videos were made public showing Memphis officers assaulting — some punching or kicking — the 29-year-old Nichols, a Black man and FedEx worker who had a 4-year-old son. Five of the officers have been charged with second-degree murder.

In the frigid Friday night, protesters with the Party for Socialism and Liberation called for an end to police brutality and what they called a state of “police terror.”

Talia Giles, an organizer with the Party For socialism and liberation, took to the microphone moments after the release of the videos.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Giles said. “It shows the complete and utter disregard for human life. It shows the fact that police, no matter what their race is, are going to terrorize people because that’s what the system is meant to do. It’s meant to abuse its power against citizens.”

One protester said he only could watch a few seconds of the video.

After several speakers excoriated the police, the group took off marching down 15th Street, onto Walnut Street.

“The message we’re trying to get out is that people deserve to live dignified lives,” Giles said of the group’s reason for protesting. “That we are against police terror. And that we have a right as a people to protest against police terror and white supremacy in this country.”

Adiah Hicks, another organizer with PSL, said that along with declaring as a group that police brutality would not stand, she wanted Nichols’ family to know that they were not alone.

More than 20 Philadelphia Police officers on bicycles closely trailed the group of protesters as they marched.

In Memphis, family members of Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.

The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, who died three days after a Jan. 7 confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Nichols’ family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating Nichols for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Nichols’ family members viewed the video Monday.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers’ actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane,” and said Friday that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.

Court records showed that all five former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith — were taken into custody.

The officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. Four of the five officers had posted bond and been released from custody by Friday morning, according to court and jail records.

Martin’s lawyer, William Massey, and Mills’ lawyer, Blake Ballin, said their clients would plead not guilty. Lawyers for Smith, Bean and Haley could not be reached.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.