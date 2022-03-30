Two shaken and exhausted Ukrainian refugees described themselves as grateful to be safe in Philadelphia on Wednesday, even as they struggled to comprehend the level of violence and destruction from which they fled.

”We hurt,” said Veronika Matviienko, 50, in a morning interview at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in the city’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. “We had many nights we could not sleep. We are afraid of sounds, cars, because we associate with rockets landing.”

She and a work colleague, Alla Pukhteska, 42, left their homes in the capital of Kyiv as bombs fell, making their way to Lyiv in the west, which at first was safer. In early March they fled again, crossing the Polish border and going on to Warsaw.There they spent several nights sleeping in a McDonald’s, having little money to rent rooms and caught up in the tide of millions of Ukrainians seeking safety in Poland.

With help from church officials here and in Poland, they managed to secure expedited interviews and visas at the U.S. embassy in Warsaw. They arrived in New York City on a LOT Polish Airlines flight Tuesday night, where they were met by St. Nicholas church Bishop Luke Zhoba.

They spent a fitful night in the church rectory, which was outfitted with bedding and supplies, rising on Wednesday to a world of uncertainty in a country neither woman had ever seen.

Both said they want to return home, to family and friends, but don’t know when that day might come. ”It was a real war,” said Pukhteska, almost disbelieving at the recollection of unexploded ordnance on the ground in Kyiv. “It’s a constant understanding that you’re not protected, that you cannot sleep, that you all the time have to run.’

Pukhteska arrived here in donated shoes. Matviienko managed to carry out a small bag of medical supplies. A bag of clothes was lost along the way. The women, both professionals who work at a major Ukrainian cathedral in Kyiv, are among the first war refugees to arrive in Philadelphia.